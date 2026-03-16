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What’s Next?

Restorative Justice and School Suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools

Published March 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 332" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Restorative Justice and School Suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools", then photos of Dina Thompson and Andy Prinzing with their names underneath.

Buffalo Public Schools are under scrutiny following the New York State Attorney General’s investigation into student suspensions and disciplinary practices. In this episode of What’s Next?, Dina Thompson of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition and training director Andy Prinzing speak with contributor Ekua Mends-Aidoo about how restorative justice can help address the root causes of student behavior, strengthen relationships in schools, and significantly reduce suspensions.

What's Next? 2026
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