Restorative Justice and School Suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools
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Buffalo Public Schools are under scrutiny following the New York State Attorney General’s investigation into student suspensions and disciplinary practices. In this episode of What’s Next?, Dina Thompson of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition and training director Andy Prinzing speak with contributor Ekua Mends-Aidoo about how restorative justice can help address the root causes of student behavior, strengthen relationships in schools, and significantly reduce suspensions.