From Grassroots to Gold Medals: How USA Fencing Is Expanding the Sport

Fencing may be one of the oldest Olympic sports, but in the United States it is experiencing a modern surge in growth.

This week on Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing, and Brad Suchorski, Director of Membership Service and Growth, to explore how the national governing body is expanding the sport across the country.

From grassroots programs to elite Olympic competition, Andrews and Suchorski explain how USA Fencing manages everything connected to the sport in the United States — including more than 750 clubs and a growing membership base.

The conversation dives into the business strategy of growing the sport, including marketing campaigns that introduce new audiences to fencing, how they examine and launch clubs in emerging markets, and how experiential programs like Fencing Across America allow people to try the sport for themselves.

While the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles may seem far off, Andrews and Suchorski explain how USA Fencing is already preparing for the games.

Finally, are you curious about trying something new? Visit usafencing.org to find a club near you!