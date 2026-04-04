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Skin in the Game

Why Muscle Matters: Science, Story, and Strength with Bonnie Tsui

Published April 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Bonnie Tsui centered with his name and "Author: On Muscle" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

Author and journalist Bonnie Tsui joins Skin In The Game for a fascinating conversation about the science, story, and meaning of muscle.

Drawing from her book On Muscle, Tsui explores how strength shapes not just athletic performance, but identity, longevity, and human connection. From her childhood immersed in swimming and martial arts to learning to surf later in life, she shares how movement has influenced every chapter of her journey.

The conversation spans cutting-edge research on muscle memory and aging, the mind-body connection, and why strength training may be one of the most important investments we can make in our long-term health. Tsui also reflects on the cultural and historical perceptions of strength—from ancient Greece to modern fitness—and how those ideas continue to evolve.

At its core, this episode is about possibility. Whether you’re an athlete or just getting started, Tsui reminds us that it’s never too late to build strength, find joy in movement, and redefine what our bodies are capable of.

Skin in the Game 2026
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