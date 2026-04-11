How Sports Arenas Transform Cities: Lessons from Cleveland’s Downtown Revival

What happens when a city invests in sports, entertainment, and the fan experience?

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Len Komoroski, longtime executive with Rock Entertainment Group and former CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.

Komoroski helped lead the transformation of Cleveland’s downtown sports district—anchored by Rocket Arena and Progressive Field—into one of the most vibrant entertainment corridors in the country. What began as a struggling arena and team in the early 2000s evolved into a sports and entertainment ecosystem hosting hundreds of events annually and generating major economic activity for the city.

In this conversation, Len explains how arenas can become catalysts for urban revitalization, why fan experience matters as much as the game itself, and what Rust Belt cities like Buffalo, Hamilton, Detroit, and Cleveland can learn from each other.