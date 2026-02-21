© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

Forged for Gold: What It Takes to Become an Olympian

Published February 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of this episodes guests and hosts centered with "Olympic Special at Holiday Valley Ski Resort" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

Recorded live at Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville, New York, this Olympic Special of Skin In The Game explores what it truly takes to compete at the highest level in sport.

Hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with three-time Paralympic gold medalist Adam Page, training center director Miguel Azcarate, and sports performance coach Dr. Jason Rich for a powerful conversation about sacrifice, deliberate practice, pressure, and mental resilience.

Airing during the Olympic Closing Ceremonies and just days before the Paralympics begin, this episode bridges both worlds and reminds us how greatness is built and the price it takes for a chance at the podium.

Skin in the Game 2026
