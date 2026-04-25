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Skin in the Game

The Future of Soccer Training is Here | Eddie Lewis on TOCA Soccer

Published April 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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This week on Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with former U.S. Men’s National Team standout Eddie Lewis to explore how innovation and technology are reshaping the future of soccer.

After a 15-year professional career that included the World Cup and time in England, Lewis talks about the moment that changed everything. He found a way to get more meaningful reps and started to see real improvement in his game. That insight became the foundation for TOCA—now the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America.

Lewis breaks down how technology, data, and deliberate practice are transforming player development at every level—from youth athletes chasing scholarships to professionals refining elite skills. He also dives into the evolution of TOCA Social, a bold new concept blending soccer, gaming, and hospitality into an immersive fan experience—often compared to “Topgolf for soccer.”

Along the way, the conversation touches on youth sports specialization, the global state of the game, and why the U.S. still has ground to make up—especially in a sport where the eye to foot skills don’t really translate from anywhere else.

This is a conversation about innovation, opportunity, and what it really takes to grow soccer—from player development to how people connect with the game in the first place.

Skin in the Game 2026
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