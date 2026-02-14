Leaving It All on the Field: Brandon Steiner, Sports Memories, and the Business of Collectibles

Entrepreneur and sports memorabilia pioneer Brandon Steiner joins Skin In The Game for a conversation about building businesses, preserving sports history and turning passion into purpose.

Steiner shares the entrepreneurial mindset that fueled his rise from a childhood spent working in a bagel factory to creating one of the most influential memorabilia businesses in sports. He reflects on decades of working with elite athletes, navigating fame and fortune and learning that success isn’t about chasing money—but about chasing the things that make the money.

The conversation centers on Steiner’s latest work transforming iconic stadiums into tangible memories for fans, including his ambitious project at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. From salvaging turf, signage, and locker-room artifacts to understanding what Bills fans truly value, Steiner explains the responsibility that comes with preserving a place so deeply tied to community identity.

Along the way, Steiner talks about leadership, mentorship, generational differences in the workplace, and why empathy, curiosity, and growth are essential to long-term success. This conversation will resonate with anyone who understands that sports live far beyond the scoreboard, and that the places where they’re played hold real meaning.