Skin in the Game
Skin in the Game

Leaving It All on the Field: Brandon Steiner, Sports Memories, and the Business of Collectibles

Published February 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Brandon Steiner centered with his name and "Founder, CollectibleXchange" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

Entrepreneur and sports memorabilia pioneer Brandon Steiner joins Skin In The Game for a conversation about building businesses, preserving sports history and turning passion into purpose.

Steiner shares the entrepreneurial mindset that fueled his rise from a childhood spent working in a bagel factory to creating one of the most influential memorabilia businesses in sports. He reflects on decades of working with elite athletes, navigating fame and fortune and learning that success isn’t about chasing money—but about chasing the things that make the money.

The conversation centers on Steiner’s latest work transforming iconic stadiums into tangible memories for fans, including his ambitious project at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. From salvaging turf, signage, and locker-room artifacts to understanding what Bills fans truly value, Steiner explains the responsibility that comes with preserving a place so deeply tied to community identity.

Along the way, Steiner talks about leadership, mentorship, generational differences in the workplace, and why empathy, curiosity, and growth are essential to long-term success. This conversation will resonate with anyone who understands that sports live far beyond the scoreboard, and that the places where they’re played hold real meaning.

Latest Episodes
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of DeMaurice Smith centered with his name and "Former Executive Director, NFLPA Author, "Turf Wars"" in white text underneath.
    Turf Wars: DeMaurice Smith on Power, Labor, and the Business of the NFL
    Former NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith joins Skin In The Game for a candid, wide-ranging conversation with hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei about power, labor, and the true business of professional football.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Steve Mesler centered with his name and "Olympic Gold Medalist & Founder, The Mesler Performance Group" in white text underneath.
    Beyond the Podium: Steve Mesler on Life After Olympic Gold and Leading With Purpose
    In this episode of Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Steve Mesler, Olympic bobsled gold medalist and founder of Mesler Performance Group, for a deeply honest conversation about success, identity, and life after elite competition.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Craig Custance centered with his name and "Head of Creative Development, The Atlantic Author, The Franchise: The Business of Building Winning Teams" in white text underneath.
    How Winning Teams Are Built: Craig Custance on Leadership, Culture, and Power in Sports
    In this episode of Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Craig Custance, author of The Franchise: The Business of Building Winning Teams and Head of Creative Development at The Athletic, for a deep dive into leadership behind the scenes of professional hockey.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Rick Westhead centered with his name and "Journalist, TSN Author, "We Breed Lions"" in white text underneath.
    Rick Westhead on Junior Hockey’s Reckoning and the Culture That “Breeds Lions”
    In this episode of Skin in the Game, award-winning investigative journalist Rick Westhead joins John and Tim for a powerful and deeply reported conversation about his book “We Breed Lions” and the culture of junior hockey in Canada.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Rafi Kohan centered with his name and "Author: Trash Talk and The Arena" in white text underneath.
    The Psychology of Trash Talk: How Words Win Games with Rafi Kohan
    In this episode, John and Tim dive into the psychology, history, and surprising power of trash talk with journalist and author Rafi Kohan, whose latest book explores how a few well-timed words can shape competition, performance, and culture.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Josh Barnett on the left with his name and "Sports Business Journal" in white text underneath and a photo of Troy Vincent on the right with "Encore with Troy Vincent from the NFL about the rise of flag football" in white text underneath.
    Influence in Sports: Josh Barnett and an Encore Conversation with Troy Vincent
    This episode explores the influence and leadership that impacts the future of sports. In the first half of the episode, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei are joined by Josh Barnett of Sports Business Journal. Then the episode features an encore presentation of a conversation with Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Darcy Norfolk Rowe with her name and "ORDA (Olympic Regional Development Authority)" in white text underneath.
    Inside Lake Placid: Skiing, Tourism, and an Olympic Legacy
    Lake Placid has long been synonymous with Olympic history, but today it’s also a case study in how sport, tourism, and economic development work hand in hand. In this episode, John Cimperman sits down with Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Director of Communications for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), to explore the business and impact of winter sports in New York State.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplum with their names and "Golf's Economic and Environmental Impact on New York" in white text underneath.
    The Real Impact of Golf: Jobs, Tourism & Policy in New York State
    Golf is more than a game. It’s an economic engine, a job creator, a tourism magnet, and a powerful steward of green space. In this episode, John and Tim unpack the findings of New York State’s new Golf Impact Study with guests Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplan, revealing a side of the sport most people never think about.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Mark Bader and Mark Floreani with their names and "FloSports" in white text underneath.
    How FloSports Built a Streaming Empire for Overlooked Sports
    What began in 2006 as two brothers with a van, a camera, and a belief that overlooked sports deserved real coverage has grown into a powerhouse that streams 50,000 events a year across more than 25 sports, from wrestling and track to cheer, motorsports, and elite global hockey.
  • The Rise of Olympic Flag Football: Inside USA Football’s Game Plan for 2028
    In 2028, flag football heads to the Olympics, and USA Football is steering the ship. In this episode, John and Tim talk with Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of USA Football, and Callie Brownson, former NFL coach and current head of high-performance for the U.S. national teams, about the rapid rise of the sport and what it means for athletes across the country.