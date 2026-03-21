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Skin in the Game

The Future of Hockey Starts with Access

Published March 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Rick Nadeau centered with his name and "Managing Director & Principal Consultant Nadeau Sports" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

In this episode of Skin In The Game, John Cimperman sits down with Rick Nadeau of Nadeau Sports to explore what it really takes to grow the game of hockey.

Drawing on his experience with Madison Square Garden and his work advising teams and leagues, Nadeau breaks down how fan development starts at the grassroots level—creating meaningful, accessible entry points for young athletes and their families. With renewed excitement coming out of international competition, including the Olympics, hockey has a major opportunity to expand its reach—but only if the sport can meet that interest with access.

From rising participation in girls’ hockey to the need for more affordable, flexible pathways beyond elite travel teams, this conversation highlights both the momentum and the challenges facing the sport. At its core, the future of hockey depends on opening the door for those not yet in the game.

Skin in the Game 2026
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