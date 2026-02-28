© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

Canada’s Basketball Boom: Inside The Golden Generation with Oren Weisfeld

Published February 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Oren Weisfeld centered with his name and "Author - The Golden Generation: How Canada Became a Basketball Powerhouse" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

In this episode of Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports journalist Oren Weisfeld, author of The Golden Generation: How Canada Became a Basketball Powerhouse, to explore how Canada transformed from producing the occasional NBA player into a global basketball force.

From immigration policy under Pierre Trudeau to the grassroots AAU movement, Weisfeld explains how culture, access, infrastructure, and commercialization shaped a new era of Canadian hoops.

The group dives into the “Carter Effect” in Toronto, the Raptors’ 2019 championship, the rise of privatized youth sports, cost of elite development, and the influence of current AAU programs.

Canada invented basketball, but for decades, it didn’t dominate it. That’s had a cultural and financial impact on the sport. This is a conversation about what happens when a country finally embraces the game it helped invent.

Skin in the Game 2026
Latest Episodes