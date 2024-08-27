© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game
Saturdays at 4pm
Hosted by John Cimperman
,
Tim O’Shei

Get ready for a front-row seat to the business of sports with Skin in the Game, the weekly sports industry podcast hosted by sports marketing expert John Cimperman and veteran sports business journalist Tim O’Shei. If you follow sports news, sports business trends, or the fast-changing world of NIL, college athletics, pro leagues, and sports media, this show is your essential listen.

Each episode goes beyond the headlines to explain why these developments matter. Skin in the Game breaks down how major sports business decisions ripple through teams, athletes, fans, and communities across North America. From the NFL, NHL, PWHL, WNBA, NBA, MLB, and MLS to college rivalries, high school sports, and the expanding youth sports economy, John and Tim reveal how industry shifts affect competitiveness, revenue, fan engagement, and the future of sports.
Expect in-depth analysis, insider interviews, and expert commentary on the stories driving today’s sports economy—along with new perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.

New episodes air weekly on BTPM NPR Saturdays at 4 p.m., with rebroadcasts Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Stream Skin in the Game on-demand on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Ways To Subscribe

NEW! Watch the Skin in the Game on YouTube:

Latest Episodes
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Darcy Norfolk Rowe with her name and "ORDA (Olympic Regional Development Authority)" in white text underneath.
    Inside Lake Placid: Skiing, Tourism, and an Olympic Legacy
    Lake Placid has long been synonymous with Olympic history, but today it’s also a case study in how sport, tourism, and economic development work hand in hand. In this episode, John Cimperman sits down with Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Director of Communications for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), to explore the business and impact of winter sports in New York State.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplum with their names and "Golf's Economic and Environmental Impact on New York" in white text underneath.
    The Real Impact of Golf: Jobs, Tourism & Policy in New York State
    Golf is more than a game. It’s an economic engine, a job creator, a tourism magnet, and a powerful steward of green space. In this episode, John and Tim unpack the findings of New York State’s new Golf Impact Study with guests Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplan, revealing a side of the sport most people never think about.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Mark Bader and Mark Floreani with their names and "FloSports" in white text underneath.
    How FloSports Built a Streaming Empire for Overlooked Sports
    What began in 2006 as two brothers with a van, a camera, and a belief that overlooked sports deserved real coverage has grown into a powerhouse that streams 50,000 events a year across more than 25 sports, from wrestling and track to cheer, motorsports, and elite global hockey.
  • The Rise of Olympic Flag Football: Inside USA Football’s Game Plan for 2028
    In 2028, flag football heads to the Olympics, and USA Football is steering the ship. In this episode, John and Tim talk with Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of USA Football, and Callie Brownson, former NFL coach and current head of high-performance for the U.S. national teams, about the rapid rise of the sport and what it means for athletes across the country.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Nick DeLuco with his name and "Senior Vice President and General Manager TD Coliseum" in white text underneath.
    Reimagining the Coliseum: Inside Hamilton’s $300 Million Transformation
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei connect with Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Ken Belson with his name and "NY Times Reporter & Author Every Day is Sunday" in white text underneath.
    How the NFL Became America’s Religion & Why Every Day Is Sunday with Ken Belson
    New York Times reporter Ken Belson, author of “Every Day Is Sunday,” joins John and Tim to unpack the business and culture behind America’s most powerful sports league, and to share why this story resonates even if you’re not a football fan.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Lou DePaoli with his name and "President Executive Search & Team Consulting General Sports" in white text underneath.
    How General Sports’ Lou DePaoli Builds Winning Teams Off the Field
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports business veteran Lou DePaoli, President Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide. From the AHL and MLB to the NBA and now global consulting, DePaoli’s career has spanned nearly every corner of professional sports.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Jan Liebchen with his name and "SVP, Head of Brand Marketing, M&T Bank in white text underneath.
    Inside M&T Bank’s Playbook: Sports Marketing, Brand Loyalty, and Community Impact
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Jan Liebchen, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at M&T Bank, to explore how one of the region’s most recognizable brands uses sports and community partnerships to deepen its connection with customers.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Danny Gare with his name in white text underneath.
    Danny Gare on Scoring, Grit and Building Hockey’s Future
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Buffalo Sabres legend Danny Gare (No. 18). Gare reflects on a career defined by goal-scoring and old-school toughness, from his first NHL shift to living through the rough-and-tumble 1970s—and why those first five years are the ones you miss most.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Paul Woods with his name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading CFL Historian and Author
    Two Leagues, One Game: Paul Woods on the Power of Partnership Between the CFL and NFL
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Paul Woods, Canadian Football League historian, journalist and author, to explore the evolving story of the Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football.