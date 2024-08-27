Get ready for a front-row seat to the business of sports with Skin in the Game, the weekly sports industry podcast hosted by sports marketing expert John Cimperman and veteran sports business journalist Tim O’Shei. If you follow sports news, sports business trends, or the fast-changing world of NIL, college athletics, pro leagues, and sports media, this show is your essential listen.
Each episode goes beyond the headlines to explain why these developments matter. Skin in the Game breaks down how major sports business decisions ripple through teams, athletes, fans, and communities across North America. From the NFL, NHL, PWHL, WNBA, NBA, MLB, and MLS to college rivalries, high school sports, and the expanding youth sports economy, John and Tim reveal how industry shifts affect competitiveness, revenue, fan engagement, and the future of sports.
Expect in-depth analysis, insider interviews, and expert commentary on the stories driving today’s sports economy—along with new perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.
New episodes air weekly on BTPM NPR Saturdays at 4 p.m., with rebroadcasts Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
Stream Skin in the Game on-demand on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.
NEW! Watch the Skin in the Game on YouTube:
Lake Placid has long been synonymous with Olympic history, but today it’s also a case study in how sport, tourism, and economic development work hand in hand. In this episode, John Cimperman sits down with Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Director of Communications for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), to explore the business and impact of winter sports in New York State.
Golf is more than a game. It’s an economic engine, a job creator, a tourism magnet, and a powerful steward of green space. In this episode, John and Tim unpack the findings of New York State’s new Golf Impact Study with guests Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplan, revealing a side of the sport most people never think about.
What began in 2006 as two brothers with a van, a camera, and a belief that overlooked sports deserved real coverage has grown into a powerhouse that streams 50,000 events a year across more than 25 sports, from wrestling and track to cheer, motorsports, and elite global hockey.
In 2028, flag football heads to the Olympics, and USA Football is steering the ship. In this episode, John and Tim talk with Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of USA Football, and Callie Brownson, former NFL coach and current head of high-performance for the U.S. national teams, about the rapid rise of the sport and what it means for athletes across the country.
This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei connect with Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.
New York Times reporter Ken Belson, author of “Every Day Is Sunday,” joins John and Tim to unpack the business and culture behind America’s most powerful sports league, and to share why this story resonates even if you’re not a football fan.
This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports business veteran Lou DePaoli, President Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide. From the AHL and MLB to the NBA and now global consulting, DePaoli’s career has spanned nearly every corner of professional sports.
This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Jan Liebchen, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at M&T Bank, to explore how one of the region’s most recognizable brands uses sports and community partnerships to deepen its connection with customers.
This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Buffalo Sabres legend Danny Gare (No. 18). Gare reflects on a career defined by goal-scoring and old-school toughness, from his first NHL shift to living through the rough-and-tumble 1970s—and why those first five years are the ones you miss most.
This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Paul Woods, Canadian Football League historian, journalist and author, to explore the evolving story of the Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football.