Saturdays at 4pm

Get ready for a front-row seat to the business of sports with Skin in the Game, the weekly sports industry podcast hosted by sports marketing expert John Cimperman and veteran sports business journalist Tim O’Shei. If you follow sports news, sports business trends, or the fast-changing world of NIL, college athletics, pro leagues, and sports media, this show is your essential listen.

Each episode goes beyond the headlines to explain why these developments matter. Skin in the Game breaks down how major sports business decisions ripple through teams, athletes, fans, and communities across North America. From the NFL, NHL, PWHL, WNBA, NBA, MLB, and MLS to college rivalries, high school sports, and the expanding youth sports economy, John and Tim reveal how industry shifts affect competitiveness, revenue, fan engagement, and the future of sports.

Expect in-depth analysis, insider interviews, and expert commentary on the stories driving today’s sports economy—along with new perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else.

New episodes air weekly on BTPM NPR Saturdays at 4 p.m., with rebroadcasts Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Stream Skin in the Game on-demand on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.