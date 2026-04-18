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Skin in the Game

The Yankees Dynasty Explained | Mike Vaccaro on Steinbrenner & Winning

Published April 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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Mariann Do

This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome longtime New York lead sports columnist and author Mike Vaccaro for one of our deepest dives into one of the most chaotic and influential eras in sports history.

Drawing from The Bosses of the Bronx, Vaccaro unpacks the reality behind the legend of George Steinbrenner — a figure so outsized that even the wildest stories…are true.

From media manipulation to nonstop headlines and Billy Martin drama to multi-billion-dollar brand building, this conversation explores how Steinbrenner turned the New York Yankees into a 365-day story — and why every day felt like breaking news.

Steinbrenner didn’t care if he was on the first page, the last page, or anywhere in between. This episode dissects why that was so important. It’s a conversation about leadership, ego, storytelling, and the business of attention — and what today’s sports world has lost as ownership shifts from personalities to corporations.

Skin in the Game 2026
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