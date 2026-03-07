Cowboys, Cowgirls, and Big Business: The Growth of Professional Rodeo

Rodeo may have deep roots in the American West, but today it’s becoming a global sports business, with a focus on equity in the sport.

In this episode of Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei are joined by Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner of Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and Linsay Rosser-Sumpter, Commissioner of Premier Women’s Rodeo (PWR).

The conversation explores the explosive growth of rodeo, including sold-out events at Madison Square Garden, major television deals and the expanding global footprint of professional bull riding.

Gleason explains how PBR evolved from a small group of riders investing $1,000 each into a global sports property alongside UFC and WWE. Rosser-Sumter shares how Premier Women’s Rodeo, with the support of PBR, is creating long-overdue opportunities for female athletes centered around increased prize money, competitive disciplines, and bringing women’s rodeo to national television.

Whether you are a rodeo fan or just rodeo-curious, this episode is for you.