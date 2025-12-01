Gardens, Pride, and the Power of Local Leadership

This week on What’s Next? we highlight two organizations strengthening connection, access, and belonging across Western New York. First, Tim Chen of Grassroots Gardens Western New York returns to discuss the expansion of their school garden network, now reaching thirty-five schools with the support of the Buffalo Bills Foundation. He reflects on the educational and community benefits of gardening, the importance of local leadership, and the challenges created by federal funding cuts. Then, Niagara Pride leaders Ron Pia Chesney and Sherry Fossett return to share the organization’s evolution from a small meetup group to a nonprofit offering festival, youth and senior programs, scholarships, and legal support for the LGBTQ community. They speak about the growing demand for safe, affirming spaces and the obstacles that come with sustaining community-driven work. A conversation about resilience, visibility, and the power of grassroots leadership.