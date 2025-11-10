© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Art of Becoming: BCAT Stories of Life & Learning

Published November 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
On this episode of What’s Next?, we return to the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) for part two of our tour. Contributor Ekua Mends-Aidoo explores how BCAT continues to empower youth and adults through creativity, mentorship, and opportunity. We hear from high school senior Lillyan Goines, who shares how she discovered a new passion in digital media, and Teira Newell, a former student who’s now an instructor guiding the next generation. Giselle Akal, an adult learner in BCAT’s IT Pathway Program, reflects on balancing work, school, and family, while Senior Program Director Charisma DuBois offers insight into how BCAT fosters growth and career exploration through the arts and technology.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
    Composting Change: The Cooperative Way
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how cooperative businesses are driving change in Western New York. Jay Moran speaks with Andrew Delmonte, Executive Director of Cooperation Buffalo, and Terra Dumas of Farmer Pirates Compost.
    Education, Opportunity, and the Power of Community
    On this episode of What’s Next we explore leadership and opportunity in Buffalo’s education landscape with Jennifer Mecozzi, a candidate for re-election to the Buffalo School Board’s West District, and Gina Burkhardt, the President and CEO of Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.
    Voices of Hope and Advocacy
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we focus on advocacy and community support for those facing trauma and health challenges in Western New York. We sit down with Judy Torres, Director of Domestic Violence Services at Hispanic United of Buffalo, and Sharon Sanford of the Sadie Strong Project.
    Fostering Change: Therapy That Meets You Where You Are
    On this episode of What’s Next?, licensed clinical social worker Carolyn Kirkwood shares her path from foster parent to therapist, and how her work at Kirkwood Therapy is helping break generational cycles through culturally informed care.
    Lessons for Today: Literacy, Faith, and Community
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how literacy and storytelling are shaping stronger, more connected communities as we are joined by Tara Schafer of Literacy Buffalo Niagara, Randall Hoak from Erie County Senior Services, and Phil Davis and Monique Cunningham of FBE Productions.
    From E-Bikes to Eating Well: Buffalo’s Path to a Healthier Future
    Today we spotlight two local efforts driving community wellness in Buffalo: Clean Mobility Buffalo’s East Side Forward: Full Charge Ahead with Kim LaVare, and Food is Medicine Symposium with Beth Machnica and Purnima Mohan.
    Building Belonging: Refugees and Resilience in Buffalo
    Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, joins Jay Moran to discuss how national policy shapes refugee resettlement and what it means for families arriving in Western New York.
    Leadership, Pride, and the Power of Storytelling
    Today on What’s Next? we hear from Dr. Allana M. Krolikowski, the new CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, on her vision for advancing health equity in Buffalo. We also celebrate Niagara Pride’s fifth anniversary and preview Storytelling With Courage.
    Voices and Action: Refugees, Community, and Local Change in Buffalo
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? we hear from Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, about how the Presidential Determination is shaping refugee resettlement and the impact on local agencies. Later, host Naila Ansari Catilo sits down with Leighton Jones from Our Action City Buffalo and Jon Torrey, professor at Buffalo State University, to talk about the effects of a recent bill on local communities.
    Harvesting Hope: Where Community and Compassion Grow
    Today, we return to the fields with Providence Farm Collective to see how they’re moving forward and staying strong after recent funding cuts. Then, we speak with Andrew Delmonte from Cooperation Buffalo and Terra Dumas, co-founder of Farmer Pirates Composte. And later, Carolyn Kirkwood of Kirkwood Therapy joins us.