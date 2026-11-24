The Internal Family Systems Model or Parts Work Therapy, is an introspective and compassionate therapeutic modality. Richard Tippet is trained in IFS and offers his definition for what a “part” is and shares a helpful metaphor about our “parts” interacting with the “Self.” This episode is an introduction to this model, so if you want to learn more, listen to the full interview- “Loving Our Parts with IFS: With Richard Tippett.” Every part of us deserves to be recognized, respected and taken care of.