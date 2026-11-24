Meeting Our Parts
Ways To Subscribe
The Internal Family Systems Model or Parts Work Therapy, is an introspective and compassionate therapeutic modality. Richard Tippet is trained in IFS and offers his definition for what a “part” is and shares a helpful metaphor about our “parts” interacting with the “Self.” This episode is an introduction to this model, so if you want to learn more, listen to the full interview- “Loving Our Parts with IFS: With Richard Tippett.” Every part of us deserves to be recognized, respected and taken care of.