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Be Better

Loving Boundaries

Published November 12, 2026 at 8:40 AM EST
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M.K.

It is perfectly okay to have your own individual beliefs and morals, even when they don’t align with your loved ones. It also can be very complicated when those differences cause conflict. Deja Middlebrook from Walking Through Solutions wants us to understand that it’s okay to set boundaries to safeguard our mental health. Sometimes loving yourself fiercely involves tough decisions, so it’s important to move with grace for yourself and for others as you learn to foster a safer shared space.

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