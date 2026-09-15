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Be Better

Defining Depression

Published September 15, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT
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M.K.

Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders, and it affects a large percentage of the population. Carolyn Kirkwood of Kirkwood Therapy and Wayne Brown of Willow Grove Counseling help us understand how it shows up in our lives. If you or someone you know struggles with depression, Richard Tippett of Sanctuary Counseling wants you to know that you are just as stunning as a piece of art, no matter what it is you’re working through. Our mental health battles do not make us broken and can’t touch our value.

Be Better 2026
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