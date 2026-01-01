© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Additional Resources

Find additional resources for the Be Better podcast, including contact information for experts interviewed on the show.

Expert Contact Information

Resourceful Websites

Richard Tippett
Title: Licensed Mental Health Counselor
Phone: (716) 451-2013
Website

Krysta Mannion
Title: Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Phone: (716) 431-4707
Email: krysta@mftwny.com
Website

Wayne Brown
Title: Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Phone: (716) 225-4789
Email: wbrown@willowgrovecounseling.net
Website

Carolyn Kirkwood
Title: Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Phone: (716) 808-1730
Email: info@kirkwoodtherapylcsw.com
Website

Deja Middlebrook
Title: Licensed Master Social Worker
Phone: (716) 495-3695
Email: dejam@walkingthroughsolutions.org
Website