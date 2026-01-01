Additional Resources
Find additional resources for the Be Better podcast, including contact information for experts interviewed on the show.
Expert Contact Information
Resourceful Websites
- Psychology Today - Find local therapists
Richard Tippett
Title: Licensed Mental Health Counselor
Phone: (716) 451-2013
Website
Krysta Mannion
Title: Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Phone: (716) 431-4707
Email: krysta@mftwny.com
Website
Wayne Brown
Title: Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Phone: (716) 225-4789
Email: wbrown@willowgrovecounseling.net
Website
Carolyn Kirkwood
Title: Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Phone: (716) 808-1730
Email: info@kirkwoodtherapylcsw.com
Website
Deja Middlebrook
Title: Licensed Master Social Worker
Phone: (716) 495-3695
Email: dejam@walkingthroughsolutions.org
Website