Spending Time with Trauma: With Dr. MaryCatherine McDonald

Dr. MaryCatherine McDonald is an author, research professor and life coach who focuses on the complexities and history of trauma. Throughout this full interview, we define and provide examples of how a traumatic experience can affect our spirits, dive deep into the science behind our brain and bodies survival instincts and offer comfort for those who have experienced PTSD. I open up and share my own PTSD story and talk about how EMDR has helped me heal. Our hope is that this conversation helps you see yourself within the science and shed any shame you may be holding onto. Releasing shame is how we heal.

If you want to explore more about Unbroken: The Trauma Response is Never Wrong, you can find additional information in the “Self-Help Books” section of this website!