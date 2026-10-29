Trauma and PTSD are important topics that I feel aren’t talked about enough. With the resource of the American Psychological Association and the education of Dr. MaryCatherine McDonald, we start at the tip of the iceberg with defining trauma. We also talk about symptoms of PTSD and how therapists are a fantastic resource if you are suffering from any level of trauma. This episode only scratches the surface of this area of study, so if you want to learn more, listen to the full interview- “Spending Time with Trauma: With Dr. MaryCatherine McDonald.” If you struggle with trauma, you are not broken, you are stronger than you know.