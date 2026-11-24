The Internal Family Systems Model was created by Dr. Richard C. Schwartz. Through personally reading two of his books, “No Bad Parts” and “You’re the One You’ve Been Waiting For,” I have learned and studied Parts Work Therapy. Licensed Mental Health Counselor Richard Tippett expands upon Dr. Schwartz teachings and together him and I aim to help you get curious about your “parts.” We start with defining IFS terms such as- a part, an exile, a protector and the all-important Self that is at the core of this practice. If you wish to better understand your own emotions and actions and want to gain confidence in managing it all, this episode is a great place to start.