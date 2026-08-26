Therapy is Okay!

The idea of therapy in our society today has a variety of connotations around it; some positive and some unfortunately judgmental. Richard Tippett of Sanctuary Counseling offers the perspective that it is acceptable to ask for help with anything you may be struggling with. This episode also shares the Psychology Today website as a resource for finding a therapist and the book “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz to help you find joy again.