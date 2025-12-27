The Psychology of Trash Talk: How Words Win Games with Rafi Kohan

In this episode of Skin in the Game, John and Tim dive into the psychology, history, and surprising power of trash talk with journalist and author Rafi Kohan, whose latest book explores how a few well-timed words can shape competition, performance, and culture. From Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to Tiger Woods and modern-day MMA, Kohan explains how trash talk isn’t just bravado — it’s a deeply human form of communication rooted in psychology, identity, and strategy. They explore why trash talk surged in the 1990s, how it intersects with race and cultural perception, why it can sharpen elite performance, or unravel it, and how the same lessons apply beyond sports to parenting, leadership, and everyday life. Along the way, Kohan shares stories from locker rooms, comedy stages, military training grounds, and global arenas, revealing why this “risky pleasure” remains one of the most fascinating elements of competition.