Beyond the Podium: Steve Mesler on Life After Olympic Gold and Leading With Purpose

What happens after you achieve the dream?

In this episode of Skin In The Game, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Steve Mesler, Olympic bobsled gold medalist and founder of Mesler Performance Group, for a deeply honest conversation about success, identity, and life after elite competition.

Mesler reflects on his journey from Western New York to Olympic gold in 2010, the pressure and danger of competing at the highest level, and the unexpected emotional challenges that followed the peak of his athletic career. He is candid about his struggle with depression years after retiring from competition and the moment he realized that achievement alone was no longer enough. Now an executive performance coach and nonprofit founder, Mesler shares how those experiences shaped his approach to leadership, fulfillment, and sustainable performance.

This conversation extends far beyond sports. Whether you’re an athlete, a business leader, or someone navigating a major life transition, Mesler offers powerful insight into what it really means to perform, and live, at your best.

The following program contains mature content, including conversations about suicide, self-harm and mental health challenges.If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. In Canada, call or text 9-8-8, the Suicide Crisis Helpline. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.