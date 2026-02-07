Turf Wars: DeMaurice Smith on Power, Labor, and the Business of the NFL

Former NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith joins Skin In The Game for a candid, wide-ranging conversation with hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei about power, labor, and the true business of professional football.

Drawing from his new book Turf Wars: The Fight for the Soul of America’s Game, Smith takes listeners inside nearly 15 years of battles with the NFL — from collective bargaining and player safety to race, money, media, and the hidden forces that shape the league fans love. His unfiltered view explains why he never saw himself as a “football fan,” how that perspective shaped his leadership and why protecting players often meant challenging the very game itself.

Smith reflects on concussion protocols, workers’ compensation, union leadership, and the uneasy relationship between sports entertainment and journalism. Along the way, he makes the case that the NFL is not just a sports league — it’s a mirror of American labor, politics, and accountability.

This episode asks hard questions: Who really benefits from the football business and who pays the price?