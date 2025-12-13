Inside Lake Placid: Skiing, Tourism, and an Olympic Legacy

Lake Placid has long been synonymous with Olympic history, but today it’s also a case study in how sport, tourism, and economic development work hand in hand. In this episode, John Cimperman sits down with Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Director of Communications for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), to explore the business and impact of winter sports in New York State.

Darcy shares her path from Western New York and Canisius College to Lake Placid, and how her background in marketing, tourism, and athletics led her to a role promoting some of the most iconic sports venues in the world. The conversation dives into the economic importance of skiing in New York, the state with more ski areas than any other in the nation, and how that equates to more than $1 billion in annual economic impact and 13,000 jobs generated by ski tourism.

As the 2025–26 ski season ramps up, Darcy offers an inside look at what’s happening at Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre Mountains, including early season conditions, capital improvements, new pass products, and efforts to make skiing more accessible through beginner terrain, adaptive programs, and community partnerships.

From climate resiliency investments to the enduring legacy of the 1980 Games, this conversation highlights why Lake Placid remains a living, working Olympic village and a vital engine for sport, tourism, and community year-round.