Influence in Sports: Josh Barnett and an Encore Conversation with Troy Vincent

This episode of Skin In The Game explores the influence and leadership that impacts the future of sports.

In the first half of the episode, hosts John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei are joined by Josh Barnett of Sports Business Journal, the premier business-to-business publication in the sports industry. Barnett walks through SBJ’s Influence 125, a look at the most influential people in sports over the past 25 years. He explains how the list was created, why it isn’t ranked, and how influence shows up across ownership, media, technology, marketing, and league leadership. The conversation examines iconic figures like Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Gary Bettman, while also considering the impact of on-air talent, global audiences, and emerging influence in women’s sports.

Then the episode features an encore presentation of a standout conversation with Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL. Vincent shares how the league’s investment in flag football is expanding access, affordability, and opportunity — especially for girls and young women. He discusses the growth of sanctioned varsity high-school programs, college scholarships, and the road to flag football’s Olympic debut at LA28. Vincent also reflects on mentorship, leadership, and the responsibility athletes and leagues have to use their platforms for social impact, including his work addressing gender-based violence through the Vincent Commission.