The Real Impact of Golf: Jobs, Tourism & Policy in New York State

Golf is more than a game. It’s an economic engine, a job creator, a tourism magnet, and a powerful steward of green space. In this episode, John and Tim unpack the findings of New York State’s new Golf Impact Study with guests Gina Rizzi and Tom Kaplan, revealing a side of the sport most people never think about.

The conversation begins with the dollars-and-cents impact: how golf supports local economies, drives tourism in both Western New York and Southern Ontario, and sustains thousands of jobs across public and private courses. But the discussion quickly turns to a surprising and important theme, legislation. Gina and Tom break down how regulation, environmental policy, and rising operational costs are reshaping the golf industry, and why having a “seat at the table” in Albany is critical to protecting both courses and the golfers who rely on them.

Golf may look simply like a walk in the grass with a bag of clubs. But as this conversation shows, its impact runs far deeper.