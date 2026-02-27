America’s Next Top Model EXPOSED? And Buffalo’s Fashion Takeover

Fashion is having a reckoning. This week on Group Chat, the team breaks down Netflix’s America’s Next Top Model docuseries and the questions it raises about reality TV, beauty standards, and what was really happening behind the scenes. Then we turn to Buffalo, where Black Carpet III takes over Shea’s on February 28th, bringing together designers, models, and creatives for a powerful celebration of culture and style. Was ANTM ahead of its time or out of line? Is community-driven fashion the future? Join the conversation and subscribe for more pop culture and real talk.