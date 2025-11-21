Stirring Up Thanksgiving: Comfort, Chaos, and Connection

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley takes a trip through all things Thanksgiving, from the nostalgic traditions we cling to every year to the new trends reshaping the holiday. With Camille Le Caër, Krysta Mannion, and Michele Mehaffy joining the conversation, the group tackles store-run mayhem, recipe experiments, and the art of hosting without unraveling. They dive into what makes the big meal meaningful, unpack family dynamics, explore seasonal rituals, and look at the many ways communities show up for each other this time of year.