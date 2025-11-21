© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Stirring Up Thanksgiving: Comfort, Chaos, and Connection

Published November 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: (Camille Le Caër, Krysta Mannion, and Michele Mehaffy) and their names below in white text.

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley takes a trip through all things Thanksgiving, from the nostalgic traditions we cling to every year to the new trends reshaping the holiday. With Camille Le Caër, Krysta Mannion, and Michele Mehaffy joining the conversation, the group tackles store-run mayhem, recipe experiments, and the art of hosting without unraveling. They dive into what makes the big meal meaningful, unpack family dynamics, explore seasonal rituals, and look at the many ways communities show up for each other this time of year.

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: George Davis, Josh Mullin, and Buck Quigley) and their names below in white text.
    The Sound of Storytelling: Country, Craft, and Connection
    Bentley sits down with Josh Mullin of Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; George Davis, veteran music educator and Dreamgirls vocal coach; and Buck Quigley, frontman of The Steam Donkeys and member of Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, to explore how storytelling and song go hand in hand.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Nalia Ansari-Catilo, Megan Howe, Cory McCants, and Mychal Threets) and their names below in white text.
    Turning the Page: Stories, Screens, and the Future of Imagination
    In this page-turning episode of Group Chat, we’re talking about how the next generation is redefining what it means to be a reader. Bentley sits down with Meg Howe, owner of Alice, Cory McCants, and Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo. Plus, stay tuned for an exclusive interview with the internet’s favorite librarian, Mychal Threets.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Gretchen Squier, S.J. Velasquez, and Glenn White) and their names below in white text
    Witch, Please: Modern Mysticism and the Magic of Halloween
    In this Halloween episode of Group Chat, Bentley heads to The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence to dive into the world of modern mysticism, where spirituality, creativity, and pop culture collide.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Naila Ansari-Catilo, Donny Kutzbach, and Ashleigh Crisena Ricci) and their names below in white text
    Showgirls, Spotlights & Soft Spots: Putting on a show in the Age of the Scroll
    In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by actor and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go! Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, choreographer and professor at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari Catillo, and co-owner of Town Ballroom and “Funtime Presents “ Donny Kutzbach to celebrate Buffalo’s theatre scene while digging into the pressures of life in the spotlight.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Ray Barker, Allie Brady, and Ben Scrivens) and their names below in white text
    Monster Madness: Frankenstein Fever, Horror Culture, and the Big Screen Experience
    On this episode of Group Chat, the panel digs into the horror world, starting with the sudden surge of Frankenstein adaptations and why this timeless tale keeps being reinvented for modern audiences. From the challenges of modern movie manners to the buzz around the latest horror debuts, the group covers what’s shaping the theater experience now.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Josh Holtzman, Chloe Kowalyk, and Chelsea O'Donnell) and their names below in white text
    Breaking the Mold: Sabrina Carpenter, Coachella Strategy, and Collectible Culture
    On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley welcomes Chelsea O’Donnell, founder of Angry Girl Music and singer-songwriter of Stress Dolls; Josh Holtzman, CEO and co-founder of Twenty6 Productions and owner of Buffalo Iron Works; and Chloe Kowalyk, marketing director at both Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Allie Brady, Caine McDermott, and Alexa Zappia) and their names below in white text
    Icons, Fits & Emmy Hits: Your Guide to Fashion, Fame and Fall Trends
    In this episode of Group Chat, we celebrate the legacy of Giorgio Armani, check out the new David Bowie Center, and dish on fall trends—from pumpkin spice everything to weather-ready wardrobe hacks. Plus, the group previews the hottest fall TV and make their predictions for the upcoming Emmys.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests and their names below in white text
    Dishing on Bills Mafia: Food, Fits and Fandom
    With the Bills’ home opener on the horizon, the group digs into Western New York’s tailgate culture, from signature dishes to the game-day looks that turn parking lots into runways.
  • purple background with THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT at the top. Photo of Bentley in the top right corner. Photos of Naila Ansari-Catilo, Cory McCants, and Jessica Topper with their names in white text underneath.
    Back-to-School Buzz, Literary Lies & the Rise of AI
    In this episode, Bentley and friends bring three subjects to the table: the cultural pull of back-to-school season, the messy drama of fabricated memoirs, and the complicated role AI now plays in classrooms, workplaces, and everything in between.
  • purple background with THIS WEEK ON GROUP CHAT at the top. Photo of Bentley in the top right corner. Photos of Allie Brady, Elyse Breeze, and Matt Hitch with their names in white text underneath.
    From The Devil Wears Prada to Power Plays, Scandals & Fairground Fun
    In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley and friends connect the dots between the Devil Wears Prada 2 set and the real-life evolution of workplace culture since the original film. The conversation takes a gossipy turn into some recent scandals, then ends on a lighter note: A trip to the Erie County Fair!