Group Chat

Turning the Page: Stories, Screens, and the Future of Imagination

Published November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
In this page-turning episode of Group Chat, we’re talking about how the next generation is redefining what it means to be a reader. Bentley sits down with Meg Howe, owner of Alice, Ever After Books; Cory McCants, host of Compact History and Compact Civics, performer, and educator; and Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo, co-founder of AnsariSaxon Productions and professor at Buffalo State University, to explore how books live at the crossroads of culture, creativity, and connection. From TikTok-fueled book trends to libraries as community hubs, and from early literacy to the magic of escapist fiction, this conversation is a love letter to the power of stories. Plus, stay tuned for an exclusive interview with the internet’s favorite librarian, Mychal Threets.

