Monster Madness: Frankenstein Fever, Horror Culture, and the Big Screen Experience

On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by stand-up comedian and Offbeat Cinema regular Allie Brady; Ray Barker, Program Director of the historic North Park Theatre; and Ben Scrivens, Owner of apparel brand Fright Rags. The panel digs into the horror world, starting with the sudden surge of Frankenstein adaptations and why this timeless tale keeps being reinvented for modern audiences. From the challenges of modern movie manners to the buzz around the latest horror debuts, the group covers what’s shaping the theater experience now.