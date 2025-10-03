© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
grey background. On the left in white text: Stronger together. Better together. In the middle: black and white stock image of people with their backs to the camera putting their arms around each other and standing in a line. BTPM NPR logo on the right.
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Monster Madness: Frankenstein Fever, Horror Culture, and the Big Screen Experience

Published October 3, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Ray Barker, Allie Brady, and Ben Scrivens) and their names below in white text

On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by stand-up comedian and Offbeat Cinema regular Allie Brady; Ray Barker, Program Director of the historic North Park Theatre; and Ben Scrivens, Owner of apparel brand Fright Rags. The panel digs into the horror world, starting with the sudden surge of Frankenstein adaptations and why this timeless tale keeps being reinvented for modern audiences. From the challenges of modern movie manners to the buzz around the latest horror debuts, the group covers what’s shaping the theater experience now.

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes