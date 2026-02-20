Olympic Village Buzz & Culture Chaos

This week on Group Chat, the timeline is heavy with nostalgia and headlines. The team reflects on the cultural impact of Robert Duvall and Jesse Jackson and breaks down the reaction to TMZ’s documentary on Michael Jackson. They also cover Olympic Village headlines, legal updates involving Stefon Diggs, what it is like to cook for celebrities, and Buffalo traditions such as fish fry Fridays and pierogi. Culture commentary and real conversation, just like your group chat.