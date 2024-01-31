What’s everyone buzzing about? Whatever it is, we’re talking about it on Group Chat — your weekly connection to the unpredictable, weird, and wonderful world of pop culture.
Each week, Tiffany Bentley gathers a revolving panel of friends and pop culture enthusiasts— film buffs, music lovers, theater nerds, gamers, foodies, and more to break down viral memes & internet trends, dissect the latest blockbuster, spark playful debates, and talk about what you’re talking about. If you’re looking for levity from the news, we’ve got you covered. Group Chat feels like grabbing coffee with friends who bring fresh takes and good vibes: thoughtful, insightful, and, most importantly, fun.
Listen live on Fridays at 10am and Saturdays at 12pm on BTPM NPR. No worries if you miss the broadcast — stream or download Group Chat on your preferred podcast platform, via the BTPM Listen app, or directly on our website below.
Join the Group Chat! Pop culture is better when we’re all talking about it. Drop your two cents on Bluesky or X by using #BTPMGroupChat to join the conversation!
We are bringing you an encore episode this week, because twice as much laughter is even better medicine! Bentley welcomes Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center, Allie Brady, and Dallas Taylor.
Encore, Encore: E-Commerce Banter, Side Hustle Stories, and Celebrating Buffalo Culture with Dyngus DayEnjoy an encore episode as Bentley kicks back with an eclectic trio of guests: the vivacious performer and comedian Charmagne Chi, the charismatic actor and podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and the enigmatic poet, writer, and actor Dallas Taylor.
Bentley is joined by Allie Brady, Samantha Pangborn, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci for a conversation that spans biopics, true crime, and beloved pets. Whether you're here for the movie talk, the mystery, or the puppy love, this episode has something for everyone.
Bentley meets up with Naila Ansari-Catilo, Matt Hitch and Jessica Topper to chat about Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s fresh new makeover, books, and why escapism might just be survival!
Bentley is joined by Allie Brady, Donny Kutzbach, and Gabriella McKinley to celebrate International Women in Music Day, dive into generational spending habits, and break down Hollywood’s latest throwbacks.
This week, Cory McCants, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and Katie Colby dive into the jaw-dropping world of online auctions, break down the best tips for managing finances, and discuss their spring cleaning plans.
This week, Bentley and friends dive into all things St. Patrick’s Day—from the rich history of Irish dance and music to the unique story behind not one, but TWO Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parades and the lasting influence of Irish heritage in the city.
It’s Women’s History Month, and Group Chat is celebrating the trailblazers and everyday heroes who inspire, challenge, and change the world!
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations, Music Tours Headed to Buffalo and Toronto, and the Oscar Goes To?The Group Chat rolls out the red carpet and talks about Oscar nominations and recently released Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations. The music conversation continues as we break down the anticipated concert season, who’s out touring, and our must-see shows.