Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat
Fridays at 10am | Saturdays at 12pm
Hosted by Bentley

What’s everyone buzzing about? Whatever it is, we’re talking about it on Group Chat — your weekly connection to the unpredictable, weird, and wonderful world of pop culture. 

Each week, Tiffany Bentley gathers a revolving panel of friends and pop culture enthusiasts— film buffs, music lovers, theater nerds, gamers, foodies, and more to break down viral memes & internet trends, dissect the latest blockbuster, spark playful debates, and talk about what you’re talking about. If you’re looking for levity from the news, we’ve got you covered. Group Chat feels like grabbing coffee with friends who bring fresh takes and good vibes: thoughtful, insightful, and, most importantly, fun. 

Listen live on Fridays at 10am and Saturdays at 12pm on BTPM NPR. No worries if you miss the broadcast — stream or download Group Chat on your preferred podcast platform, via the BTPM Listen app, or directly on our website below. 

Join the Group Chat! Pop culture is better when we’re all talking about it. Drop your two cents on Bluesky or X by using #BTPMGroupChat to join the conversation! 

