Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Love, Drama, and a Little Halftime Magic

Published February 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Nalia Ansari-Catilo and Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: (Alexa Zappia, Camille La Caer, and Andy Krumm) and their names below in white text.

This week on Group Chat we break down Bad Bunny’s love letter to Puerto Rico, his halftime performance that included a real wedding and rumored celebrity couples making headlines. Then we zoom out and ask why we are so obsessed with messy love stories and fairytale endings. From dating show chaos to the new HBO sports romance Heated Rivalry, we explore what makes love stories so compelling on screen. Plus, a look at how people are really celebrating Valentine’s Day, from sober parties and cooking classes to choosing experiences over gifts and redefining love through friendship, community, and self-love. Tap in and join the conversation.

Latest Episodes
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: (Nalia Ansari-Catilo, Allie Brady, and Alexa Zappia) and their names below in white text.
    The Big Year-End Hangout: Pop Culture, Perspectives, and Plenty of Laughs
    In the final Group Chat episode of 2025, Bentley and the group revisit the moments, stories, and highlights that shaped their year and share what stuck with them. It’s a warm, lively wrap to 2025, and don’t fret, the fun starts up again in 2026.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: (Camille Le Caër, Krysta Mannion, and Michele Mehaffy) and their names below in white text.
    Stirring Up Thanksgiving: Comfort, Chaos, and Connection
    In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley takes a trip through all things Thanksgiving, from the nostalgic traditions we cling to every year to the new trends reshaping the holiday with Camille Le Caër, Krysta Mannion, and Michele Mehaffy joining the conversation.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: George Davis, Josh Mullin, and Buck Quigley) and their names below in white text.
    The Sound of Storytelling: Country, Craft, and Connection
    Bentley sits down with Josh Mullin of Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; George Davis, veteran music educator and Dreamgirls vocal coach; and Buck Quigley, frontman of The Steam Donkeys and member of Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, to explore how storytelling and song go hand in hand.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Nalia Ansari-Catilo, Megan Howe, Cory McCants, and Mychal Threets) and their names below in white text.
    Turning the Page: Stories, Screens, and the Future of Imagination
    In this page-turning episode of Group Chat, we’re talking about how the next generation is redefining what it means to be a reader. Bentley sits down with Meg Howe, owner of Alice, Cory McCants, and Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo. Plus, stay tuned for an exclusive interview with the internet’s favorite librarian, Mychal Threets.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Gretchen Squier, S.J. Velasquez, and Glenn White) and their names below in white text
    Witch, Please: Modern Mysticism and the Magic of Halloween
    In this Halloween episode of Group Chat, Bentley heads to The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence to dive into the world of modern mysticism, where spirituality, creativity, and pop culture collide.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Naila Ansari-Catilo, Donny Kutzbach, and Ashleigh Crisena Ricci) and their names below in white text
    Showgirls, Spotlights & Soft Spots: Putting on a show in the Age of the Scroll
    In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by actor and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go! Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, choreographer and professor at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari Catillo, and co-owner of Town Ballroom and “Funtime Presents “ Donny Kutzbach to celebrate Buffalo’s theatre scene while digging into the pressures of life in the spotlight.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Ray Barker, Allie Brady, and Ben Scrivens) and their names below in white text
    Monster Madness: Frankenstein Fever, Horror Culture, and the Big Screen Experience
    On this episode of Group Chat, the panel digs into the horror world, starting with the sudden surge of Frankenstein adaptations and why this timeless tale keeps being reinvented for modern audiences. From the challenges of modern movie manners to the buzz around the latest horror debuts, the group covers what’s shaping the theater experience now.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Josh Holtzman, Chloe Kowalyk, and Chelsea O'Donnell) and their names below in white text
    Breaking the Mold: Sabrina Carpenter, Coachella Strategy, and Collectible Culture
    On this episode of Group Chat, Bentley welcomes Chelsea O’Donnell, founder of Angry Girl Music and singer-songwriter of Stress Dolls; Josh Holtzman, CEO and co-founder of Twenty6 Productions and owner of Buffalo Iron Works; and Chloe Kowalyk, marketing director at both Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Allie Brady, Caine McDermott, and Alexa Zappia) and their names below in white text
    Icons, Fits & Emmy Hits: Your Guide to Fashion, Fame and Fall Trends
    In this episode of Group Chat, we celebrate the legacy of Giorgio Armani, check out the new David Bowie Center, and dish on fall trends—from pumpkin spice everything to weather-ready wardrobe hacks. Plus, the group previews the hottest fall TV and make their predictions for the upcoming Emmys.
  • GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests and their names below in white text
    Dishing on Bills Mafia: Food, Fits and Fandom
    With the Bills’ home opener on the horizon, the group digs into Western New York’s tailgate culture, from signature dishes to the game-day looks that turn parking lots into runways.