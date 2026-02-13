Love, Drama, and a Little Halftime Magic

This week on Group Chat we break down Bad Bunny’s love letter to Puerto Rico, his halftime performance that included a real wedding and rumored celebrity couples making headlines. Then we zoom out and ask why we are so obsessed with messy love stories and fairytale endings. From dating show chaos to the new HBO sports romance Heated Rivalry, we explore what makes love stories so compelling on screen. Plus, a look at how people are really celebrating Valentine’s Day, from sober parties and cooking classes to choosing experiences over gifts and redefining love through friendship, community, and self-love. Tap in and join the conversation.