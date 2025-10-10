© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Showgirls, Spotlights & Soft Spots: Putting on a show in the Age of the Scroll

Published October 10, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo at the top with a photo of Bentley. Below that are pictures of this episode's guests (left to right: Naila Ansari-Catilo, Donny Kutzbach, and Ashleigh Crisena Ricci) and their names below in white text

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by actor and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go! Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, choreographer and professor at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari Catillo, and co-owner of Town Ballroom and “Funtime Presents “ Donny Kutzbach to celebrate Buffalo’s theatre scene while digging into the pressures of life in the spotlight. They discuss the emotional toll of constant performance in pop culture and debate whether Taylor Swift might have benefited from taking a break instead of dropping her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. From stage lights to social feeds, they explore what it really means to keep showing up when the world is always watching.

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes