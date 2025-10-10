Showgirls, Spotlights & Soft Spots: Putting on a show in the Age of the Scroll

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley is joined by actor and host of BTPM’s Let’s Go! Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, choreographer and professor at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari Catillo, and co-owner of Town Ballroom and “Funtime Presents “ Donny Kutzbach to celebrate Buffalo’s theatre scene while digging into the pressures of life in the spotlight. They discuss the emotional toll of constant performance in pop culture and debate whether Taylor Swift might have benefited from taking a break instead of dropping her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. From stage lights to social feeds, they explore what it really means to keep showing up when the world is always watching.

