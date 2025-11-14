The Sound of Storytelling: Country, Craft, and Connection

In this episode of Group Chat, Bentley sits down with Josh Mullin of Uncle Ben’s Remedy and co-owner of Jack Rabbit; George Davis, veteran music educator and Dreamgirls vocal coach; and Buck Quigley, frontman of The Steam Donkeys and member of Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, to explore how storytelling and song go hand in hand. From classic country roots to modern Americana, they dig into how the genre continues to evolve while staying authentic, soulful, and just a little rebellious along the way.