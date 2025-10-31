Witch, Please: Modern Mysticism and the Magic of Halloween

In this Halloween episode of Group Chat, Bentley heads to The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence to dive into the world of modern mysticism, where spirituality, creativity, and pop culture collide. She’s joined by Glenn White, psychic medium and paranormal investigator; Gretchen Squier, Public Relations Director of WNY Pagan Pride; and S.J. Velasquez, Director of Audio Strategy with a M.A. in Death, Religion and Culture. Together, they explore how ancient traditions like Samhain inspired today’s Halloween rituals, how Paganism and witchcraft show up in pop culture, and why our fascination with the unseen never fades. From ghost stories to good vibes, this one’s all treats, no tricks.