© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a yellow background and the BTPM NPR logo in the top left corner
Skin in the Game

How FloSports Built a Streaming Empire for Overlooked Sports

Published November 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photos of Mark Bader and Mark Floreani with their names and "FloSports" in white text underneath.
Mariann Do

What began in 2006 as two brothers with a van, a camera, and a belief that overlooked sports deserved real coverage has grown into a powerhouse that streams 50,000 events a year across more than 25 sports, from wrestling and track to cheer, motorsports, and elite global hockey.

FloSports CEO and co-founder Mark Floreani and content producer Mark Bader join John and Tim for a deep dive into one of the most fascinating disruptors in sports media.

Mark shares how FloSports identified the “long-tail” opportunity long before streaming was mainstream, building a direct-to-consumer model around the idea that passion, not size, defines a great sports audience. Bader takes listeners inside the culture that powers FloSports. It’s a staff made up of true athletes and insiders who live the sports they cover, telling stories from the inside out and elevating communities often ignored by traditional broadcasters.

The conversation dives into the company’s meteoric rise in wrestling, the boom in women's wrestling and youth participation, the growing universe of dirt-track racing, and the massive expansion of FloHockey, including rights to the AHL, ECHL, USHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

Skin in the Game | Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • The Rise of Olympic Flag Football: Inside USA Football’s Game Plan for 2028
    In 2028, flag football heads to the Olympics, and USA Football is steering the ship. In this episode, John and Tim talk with Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of USA Football, and Callie Brownson, former NFL coach and current head of high-performance for the U.S. national teams, about the rapid rise of the sport and what it means for athletes across the country.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Nick DeLuco with his name and "Senior Vice President and General Manager TD Coliseum" in white text underneath.
    Reimagining the Coliseum: Inside Hamilton’s $300 Million Transformation
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei connect with Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Ken Belson with his name and "NY Times Reporter & Author Every Day is Sunday" in white text underneath.
    How the NFL Became America’s Religion & Why Every Day Is Sunday with Ken Belson
    New York Times reporter Ken Belson, author of “Every Day Is Sunday,” joins John and Tim to unpack the business and culture behind America’s most powerful sports league, and to share why this story resonates even if you’re not a football fan.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Lou DePaoli with his name and "President Executive Search & Team Consulting General Sports" in white text underneath.
    How General Sports’ Lou DePaoli Builds Winning Teams Off the Field
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports business veteran Lou DePaoli, President Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide. From the AHL and MLB to the NBA and now global consulting, DePaoli’s career has spanned nearly every corner of professional sports.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Jan Liebchen with his name and "SVP, Head of Brand Marketing, M&T Bank in white text underneath.
    Inside M&T Bank’s Playbook: Sports Marketing, Brand Loyalty, and Community Impact
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Jan Liebchen, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at M&T Bank, to explore how one of the region’s most recognizable brands uses sports and community partnerships to deepen its connection with customers.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Danny Gare with his name in white text underneath.
    Danny Gare on Scoring, Grit and Building Hockey’s Future
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Buffalo Sabres legend Danny Gare (No. 18). Gare reflects on a career defined by goal-scoring and old-school toughness, from his first NHL shift to living through the rough-and-tumble 1970s—and why those first five years are the ones you miss most.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Paul Woods with his name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading CFL Historian and Author
    Two Leagues, One Game: Paul Woods on the Power of Partnership Between the CFL and NFL
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Paul Woods, Canadian Football League historian, journalist and author, to explore the evolving story of the Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Katy Knoll with her name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Forward, Minnesota Frost PWHL
    The Rise of Women’s Hockey: Katy Knoll and the PWHL
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Katy Knoll, forward for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Knoll reflects on the opportunity the PWHL is creating for athletes like her, and what it means for this moment in women’s sports.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Kris Cheney Seymour on the left and a photo of Tait Wardlaw on the right with their names in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Olympic Regional Development Authority
    Lake Placid Mountain Biking and ORDA’s Sports Innovation
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman welcomes Kris Cheney Seymour, senior manager of sport strategy and engagement, and Tait Wardlaw, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Robert E. Rich jr. with his name in white text underneath
    Looking Into Water with Bob Rich Jr.
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Bob Rich Jr, an author, businessman, team owner and lifelong angler. A decade after publishing his novel Looking Through Water, Rich shares the story of how it’s now been adapted into a feature film starring Michael Douglas.