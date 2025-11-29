How FloSports Built a Streaming Empire for Overlooked Sports

What began in 2006 as two brothers with a van, a camera, and a belief that overlooked sports deserved real coverage has grown into a powerhouse that streams 50,000 events a year across more than 25 sports, from wrestling and track to cheer, motorsports, and elite global hockey.

FloSports CEO and co-founder Mark Floreani and content producer Mark Bader join John and Tim for a deep dive into one of the most fascinating disruptors in sports media.

Mark shares how FloSports identified the “long-tail” opportunity long before streaming was mainstream, building a direct-to-consumer model around the idea that passion, not size, defines a great sports audience. Bader takes listeners inside the culture that powers FloSports. It’s a staff made up of true athletes and insiders who live the sports they cover, telling stories from the inside out and elevating communities often ignored by traditional broadcasters.

The conversation dives into the company’s meteoric rise in wrestling, the boom in women's wrestling and youth participation, the growing universe of dirt-track racing, and the massive expansion of FloHockey, including rights to the AHL, ECHL, USHL, OHL, and QMJHL.