Skin in the Game

The Rise of Olympic Flag Football: Inside USA Football’s Game Plan for 2028

Published November 24, 2025 at 8:47 AM EST
Mariann Do

In 2028, flag football heads to the Olympics, and USA Football is steering the ship. In this episode, John and Tim talk with Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of USA Football, and Callie Brownson, former NFL coach and current head of high-performance for the U.S. national teams, about the rapid rise of the sport and what it means for athletes across the country.

Scott walks us through USA Football’s evolution into the nation’s first governing body for the sport. He explains how the NFL’s investment, international momentum, and the IOC’s push toward smaller-team disciplines created the perfect pathway for Olympic inclusion. Callie shares a behind-the-scenes look at building elite men’s and women’s national teams from youth development pipelines to talent transfer athletes and the growing number of states sanctioning girls’ high school flag.

The conversation dives into the global surge of participation, the economics fueling the sport, and which countries pose the biggest competition in Los Angeles. The world is embracing a new version of American football, and Team USA is racing toward gold in 2028.

  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Nick DeLuco with his name and "Senior Vice President and General Manager TD Coliseum" in white text underneath.
    Reimagining the Coliseum: Inside Hamilton’s $300 Million Transformation
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei connect with Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Ken Belson with his name and "NY Times Reporter & Author Every Day is Sunday" in white text underneath.
    How the NFL Became America’s Religion & Why Every Day Is Sunday with Ken Belson
    New York Times reporter Ken Belson, author of “Every Day Is Sunday,” joins John and Tim to unpack the business and culture behind America’s most powerful sports league, and to share why this story resonates even if you’re not a football fan.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Lou DePaoli with his name and "President Executive Search & Team Consulting General Sports" in white text underneath.
    How General Sports’ Lou DePaoli Builds Winning Teams Off the Field
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with sports business veteran Lou DePaoli, President Executive Search and Team Consulting at General Sports Worldwide. From the AHL and MLB to the NBA and now global consulting, DePaoli’s career has spanned nearly every corner of professional sports.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Jan Liebchen with his name and "SVP, Head of Brand Marketing, M&T Bank in white text underneath.
    Inside M&T Bank’s Playbook: Sports Marketing, Brand Loyalty, and Community Impact
    This week on Skin In The Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Jan Liebchen, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at M&T Bank, to explore how one of the region’s most recognizable brands uses sports and community partnerships to deepen its connection with customers.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Danny Gare with his name in white text underneath.
    Danny Gare on Scoring, Grit and Building Hockey’s Future
    This week, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei welcome Buffalo Sabres legend Danny Gare (No. 18). Gare reflects on a career defined by goal-scoring and old-school toughness, from his first NHL shift to living through the rough-and-tumble 1970s—and why those first five years are the ones you miss most.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Paul Woods with his name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading CFL Historian and Author
    Two Leagues, One Game: Paul Woods on the Power of Partnership Between the CFL and NFL
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Paul Woods, Canadian Football League historian, journalist and author, to explore the evolving story of the Toronto Argonauts and Canadian Football.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Katy Knoll with her name in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Forward, Minnesota Frost PWHL
    The Rise of Women’s Hockey: Katy Knoll and the PWHL
    This week on Skin in the Game, John and Tim sit down with Katy Knoll, forward for the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Knoll reflects on the opportunity the PWHL is creating for athletes like her, and what it means for this moment in women’s sports.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Kris Cheney Seymour on the left and a photo of Tait Wardlaw on the right with their names in white text underneath. below that is white text reading Olympic Regional Development Authority
    Lake Placid Mountain Biking and ORDA’s Sports Innovation
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman welcomes Kris Cheney Seymour, senior manager of sport strategy and engagement, and Tait Wardlaw, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of Robert E. Rich jr. with his name in white text underneath
    Looking Into Water with Bob Rich Jr.
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Bob Rich Jr, an author, businessman, team owner and lifelong angler. A decade after publishing his novel Looking Through Water, Rich shares the story of how it’s now been adapted into a feature film starring Michael Douglas.
  • turf field as the background. SITG logo at the top, INSIDE THE BUSINESS OF SPORTS in green text below that. Photo of the hosts with Jonathan Mallie and Scott Radecic with their two names and "Populous" in white text underneath
    Inside the Bills’ New Stadium with Populous’ Jonathan Mallie & Scott Radecic
    This week on Skin in the Game, John Cimperman and Tim O’Shei sit down with Populous leaders Jonathan Mallie (senior principal and managing director for the Americas) and Scott Radecic (senior principal, founder and former Bills linebacker) for a deep dive into the design of the Buffalo Bills’ next home.