Stratton and Richie have come to a shared conclusion. Tchaikovsky deserves better. Tchaikovsky has been out of favor for almost 75 years. Beginning in the 19 30s how could Tchaikovsky’s messy reptutation sustain itself against, the barely suppressed ironies of the two great Russian modernists, Prokofiev and Shostakovich. While in the West, Stravinsky banished from his own past any hint of traditional Russian emotiveness. Music making around the world became cool. And a queer, over the top Tchaikovsky became a historic embarrassment. It’s time Tchaikovsky came out.