As a listener to classical music, there are a few composers that can’t be avoided and must be taken head-on. They are agents of change. Chances are they may be selfish, untidy, and thoroughly self-absorbed like Beethoven. They might be narcissists and extremely hateful and especially cruel to the people who love them, like Wagner. On the other hand, they could be amazingly pleasant, down-to-earth, and display a healthy sense of humor while writing music that other musicians think unlistenable, trite, and mind-numbing, like Philip Glass. But despite their personalities, such composers manage to change how music is written. After them, music-making will never be quite the same again.