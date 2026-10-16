Video Game Music

As a teenager Stratton played board games, mostly about great battles, Gettysburg and Chancellorsville from the Civil War; Austerlitz and Waterloo from the Napoleonic era. You moved cardboard squares representing regiments and battalions on a map; you threw dice to determine the outcome of various kinds of encounters. The drama was all in your head and there was no music. Richie, however, played video games relentlessly. And, as he always does, Richie began to concentrate on the music that accompanied the actions of the characters on his screen. It surprised Stratton when Richie told him that a new generation of serious composers is coming, not simply from film and television, but from the world of video games. Stratton immediately decided they should talk about this phenomenon.

