Safe Space

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The disciplines of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Anthropology missed music almost altogether. And they haven’t quite caught up. Their collective position about music was that it was a form of passing the time, an aftereffect, a collateral discovery that came along with gathering around the all-important fire, a byproduct of sharing a meal, or a subsidiary factor in the cohesion of ever larger groups. What more could it be? In this episode of Entering Music, we posit the notion that the invention of music began humanity’s cultural evolution.