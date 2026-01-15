"Entering Music" is a weekly BTPM Classical radio program and podcast that celebrates the joy of musical discovery across generations, genres, and lived experience.

Co-hosted by beloved BTPM Classical hosts Stratton Rawson and Richie English — respectively, a 76-year-old lifelong music enthusiast and a 36-year-old working musician. The program bridges two distinct perspectives united by their deep love of music and the desire to share it with their listeners.

Each episode invites listeners to explore classical music and beyond through thoughtful conversation, storytelling, and carefully curated pieces. New episodes air Fridays at 10 am on BTPM Classical, with many full-length episodes available on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.