Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
background is a sheet of music with a purple overlay. Photo of Stratton on the left and a photo of Richie on the right. Below that in bold, white text is "Entering Music", with "Fridays at 10 am" and a white BTPM Classical logo below that
Entering Music
Hosted by Stratton Rawson
,
Richie English

"Entering Music" is a weekly BTPM Classical radio program and podcast that celebrates the joy of musical discovery across generations, genres, and lived experience.

Co-hosted by beloved BTPM Classical hosts Stratton Rawson and Richie English — respectively, a 76-year-old lifelong music enthusiast and a 36-year-old working musician. The program bridges two distinct perspectives united by their deep love of music and the desire to share it with their listeners.

Each episode invites listeners to explore classical music and beyond through thoughtful conversation, storytelling, and carefully curated pieces. New episodes air Fridays at 10 am on BTPM Classical, with many full-length episodes available on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Latest Episodes
    Might Be Right
    Richie claims that "Might Be Right" by White Reaper is a good example of what Mozart would be writing today if he were still alive and composing — and Stratton demands proof. Their debate leads to the exploration of the power pop genre and how great music transcends time and genre.