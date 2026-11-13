When composers of “classical” music left concert audiences behind in the 50s & 60s, retreating to university music departments where they worked on their individual reactions to and explorations of Music Theory, a small cadre of composers stayed loyal to figuring out what audiences wanted to hear. There was nothing theoretical about writing scores for films. Those scores had to connect in real time to real audiences. So that now, in the first quarter of the 21st century, the best-known living composer on the planet is John Williams, even while his forays into “straight” classical compositions have been betrayed by his worries of what the “real” classical composers will think of his work. In this episode, Stratton and Richie reveal their favorite movie composers and why they will be remembered when John Cage and Pierre Boulez are reduced to footnotes.

