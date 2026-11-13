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background is a sheet of music with a purple overlay. Photo of Stratton on the left and a photo of Richie on the right. Below that in bold, white text is "Entering Music", with "Fridays at 10 am" and a white BTPM Classical logo below that
Entering Music

Movies

By Stratton Rawson,
Richie English
Published November 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
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background is a sheet of music with a purple overlay. Photo of Stratton on the left and a photo of Richie on the right. Below that in bold, white text is "Entering Music", with "Fridays at 10 am" and a white BTPM Classical logo below that

When composers of “classical” music left concert audiences behind in the 50s & 60s, retreating to university music departments where they worked on their individual reactions to and explorations of Music Theory, a small cadre of composers stayed loyal to figuring out what audiences wanted to hear. There was nothing theoretical about writing scores for films. Those scores had to connect in real time to real audiences. So that now, in the first quarter of the 21st century, the best-known living composer on the planet is John Williams, even while his forays into “straight” classical compositions have been betrayed by his worries of what the “real” classical composers will think of his work. In this episode, Stratton and Richie reveal their favorite movie composers and why they will be remembered when John Cage and Pierre Boulez are reduced to footnotes.

Entering Music 2026
Stratton Rawson
Stratton Rawson grew up in the Hudson Valley of New York State midway between the Hudson River and the Appalachian Trail in the shadow of some the oldest mountains on earth.
See stories by Stratton Rawson
Richie English
Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Richie English has worked extensively as a pianist, teacher, and composer since childhood. He began studying piano at ten years old with Frieda Manes, and within a year was the youngest piano teacher registered with Denton, Cottier & Daniels in state history.
See stories by Richie English
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