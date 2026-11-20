As a history buff, Richie has a patriotic side to him, and Veterans’ Day always stirs him up. This Veterans’ Day Richie posed a question to Stratton. Did Stratton think there were among pieces in the classical canon works that could be labelled “Made in the USA”? And, if so, which composers represented that label best? Stratton thought a bit. The country is a nation of immigrants, and it is still young enough that no single strain has coalesced into a common cultural voice which could then be represented as the signature “American sound.”

But Stratton did think that two very different musicians, both born in the USA, by virtue of their genius have made the best attempt yet to label their music “Made in the USA.”

