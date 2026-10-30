Singularity with John Riesen
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Sometimes Stratton is asked if Richie really is a composer. The answer is: “yes he is.” Entering Music was never designed to be a showcase for Richie’s music. The plan was to borrow Richie’s experience and perspective when talking about music to a dedicated listener, Stratton. When Richie ran into tenor John Reisen, John discovered that Richie was as passionate about opera as he was. They began a unique musical experiment. Could a song be written that was meant to challenge an operatic voice but retain a pop affect? That’s why Richie wrote the song called “Singularity” especially molded to John’s voice.