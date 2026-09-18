Liking Classical

The truth is that the number of people who regularly listen to classical music is very small. In the United States we’re lucky if three people out of every hundred persons listen to classical music. But as a listener we know this fact also to be true. If we could get people to listen, really listen, to Chopin or Beethoven or Rachmaninoff or even Satie they would make a place for classical music in their lives. That makes the question “How did you become a listener to classical music?” an important one to ask… and to answer. This is what happened when Stratton asked Richie.