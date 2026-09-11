Gottschalk & Granados

Touring has always been a major part of many musicians’ lives. It seems it has always been so. Still, when they could, the greatest of composers settled in one place. Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms most famously settled in Vienna. Then too, generations of Germans made London their musical home after Handel made it his. Watching how constant touring robbed Paganini of his health, Liszt spent a decade touring relentlessly until he abruptly stopped to preserve both his physical and mental health. Then, too, touring could simply be dangerous, as both Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Enrique Granados found out when they were forced to make untimely departures from the United States.

